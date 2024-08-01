Who is Sarabjot Singh? Know more about athlete who won bronze at 2024 Paris Olympics alongside Manu Bhaker

Sarabjot Singh, a talented Indian sport shooter, recently made headlines by winning a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old, who competed in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event alongside Manu Bhaker, impressed everyone with his ability and composure under pressure.

This win is a significant milestone in his career, cementing his status as one of India's rising shooting stars. Sarabjot's journey from humble beginnings in Haryana to the international stage is quite inspiring. Let's look at the incredible story of this young athlete who continues to make the country proud.

Sarabjot Singh's early life and background

Sarabjot Singh, born September 30, 2001, is from Dheen village in Ambala, Haryana. He comes from a humble background; his father, Jatinder Singh, is a farmer, and his mother, Hardeep Kaur, is a housewife. Sarabjot had aspirations of becoming a football player, but his interests shifted dramatically during a summer camp.

He was captivated by watching children use pistols to aim at paper targets. This experience sparked his interest in shooting, and he decided to pursue it professionally.

Sarabjot's shooting career began at the AR Shooting Academy in Ambala Cantt, where he trained with coach Abhishek Rana. Despite the high costs associated with the sport, he persuaded his parents to support his goals.

He quickly showed promise, winning a silver medal at his first district-level tournament. His hard work paid off when he won gold at the 2019 ISSF Junior World Cup. Sarabjot continued his success, winning two gold medals at the 65th National Shooting Championships in December 2022.

Advertisement

Sarabjot Singh's achievements and milestones

Sarabjot's accomplishments increased as he progressed to the senior level. He was part of the Indian team that won gold in the 10-meter air pistol event at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, along with teammates Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal.

He also won a silver medal in the mixed 10m air pistol event alongside Divya T.S. at the same event. Sarabjot's consistent performance earned him a quota spot for the Paris Olympics, thanks to his bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Championships.

Sarabjot competed in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics alongside Manu Bhaker. The duo performed admirably, winning a bronze medal for India. They defeated South Korea 16-10, with Sarabjot scoring 110.2 points, including key shots of 10.2 and 10.5.

Manu Bhaker's only low shot, an 8.3, was offset by Sarabjot's accuracy, which helped India win its second medal at the Games. Sarabjot became the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal since Gagan Narang and Vijay Kumar. Reflecting on his journey, Sarabjot expressed immense pride, saying, "This medal is a culmination of years of hard work and dedication. It's a moment I'll cherish forever."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Manu Bhaker? Know more about athlete who became the first Indian to win two medals at Olympics 2024 since Independence