A ferris wheel at a German music festival caught fire on Saturday night, injuring around 20 people. Pictures from the Highfield Festival, which is close to Leipzig, show two of the ride's carriages on fire and clouds of smoke rising into the sky.

According to authorities, the fire began in one gondola on Saturday night and quickly spread to a second. One person suffered injuries from a fall, while four others had burns.

At least four police officers and first responders were among the others who were scheduled to have hospital examinations for potential smoke inhalation.

The event happened in Störmthaler Lake, which is close to Leipzig, during the Highfield festival. The origin of the fire is being looked into by the police. Police were still unable to provide further details regarding the injured parties' conditions as of Sunday morning.

Nor has the precise number of casualties been ascertained. The gondola where the fire originated did not have any passengers, according to the ferris wheel operator.

According to reports, the police said in a statement, "After the fire, investigators were deployed and an initial assessment was made. By means unknown, material underneath the Ferris wheel caught fire. As a result, the fire spread to a gondola. The investigation is still ongoing."

German rapper Ski Aggu was performing onstage at the festival when the Ferris wheel caught fire. He later turned to his Instagram stories to express that he was “dismayed and shocked” at the night’s events.

He continued by saying he heard someone tell him in his ear to "not cancel the show under any circumstances" and to keep talking to the audience to prevent a mass panic.

