Manu Bhaker will go down in Indian sports history as the first athlete from India to win two medals at the Olympic Games. Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker created history in Indian sports in just five days in Châteauroux, the city that will host all of the shooting events of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Bhaker was scheduled to compete in three events at the Paris Olympics: the 10m air pistol women's, the 10m air pistol mixed team, and the 25m pistol women's. She has won a bronze in the 10m air pistol women's, and a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event so far. With her latest achievements, she created history as the first athlete from an independent India to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Speaking of Manu Bhaker, she was born on February 18, 2002, in the Goria village of Jhajjar district in Haryana. She excelled at boxing, tennis, skating, and Huyen langlon, a Manipuri martial art, till age 14. She also won medals in these sports in the national games. Bhaker decided to pursue competitive shooting and her father contributed Rs. 1,50,000 for it.

It was the silver medal she earned in the 2017 Asian Junior Championships that gave her her first taste of international success. Bhaker surpassed Heena Sidhu's record of 240.8 points by scoring 242.3 points in the championship match of the 2017 National Games, which were held in Kerala. Bhaker also won nine gold medals.

Bhaker qualified for the finals of the women's 10m air pistol qualification round at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a score of 388/400. She won the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by setting a new record with 240.9 points in the final round.

She finished fourth at the Munich ISSF World Cup in May 2019 to earn a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 10m pistol event. This happened a few days after she ended up having to lose the 25-meter pistol event when her gun jammed in the finals while she was leading.

Her latest achievement is huge, as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Summer Olympics in 2024 when she took home the bronze medal in Paris.

