Popular Indian Meme Page Gets Scammed Online; Gets Fake iPhone 15 From Amazon

A popular user on X with over 1.5 million followers, known as Gabbar Singh, recently took to the platform to share an unsettling experience with his recent Amazon purchase. He claimed to have received a fake iPhone 15 from the e-commerce giant, sparking a wave of responses from other users who shared similar grievances.

The incident and Amazon’s response

Gabbar Singh shared a picture of the product, which displayed a troubling message on the screen stating, "Unfortunately, Photos has stopped." His post expressed frustration over the incident and asked if others had faced similar issues. The tweet quickly gained traction, prompting a response from Amazon Help.

"We're sorry to know that you received an incorrect product in the package. Kindly fill in your details here: [link], we'll get back to you with an update in 6-12 hours time," Amazon Help wrote.

Gabbar Singh replied that he had filled out the form and requested a refund. Amazon reassured him, saying, "Thank you for confirming. Please wait for 6-12 hours, and our Social Media team will get back to you with a resolution via email. Your patience is appreciated."

User backlash

The post also accumulated many comments from social media users, with some sharing similar experiences. One user wrote, "Happened to me 15 days ago. In my case, it's some used old android phone inside iPhone packaging. My money was gone. Amazon refused any help. Folks please, stop buying expensive stuff from Amazon."

Another user shared, "Bro, I had a similar issue with Amazon. These people @AmazonHelp will just keep asking you to send proofs and make you wait. And after a certain time, they will say that they have checked with their internal team and the right product was sent from our end. Sorry, we can't assist."

A third user commented, "@Amazonhelp how do I return this fake coffee espresso machine to deliver. I will never buy anything from Amazon again." Another user added, "Well well, I got these @BritanniaIndLtd Marie Gold biscuits instead of @Apple AirPods, beat that. The response from Amazon, they can do no shit. @amazonIN well done."

This incident highlights the importance of being vigilant while making online purchases, especially regarding high-value items. It also underscores the need for e-commerce platforms like Amazon to ensure the authenticity of products sold on their platforms and to provide effective customer support in cases of disputes or issues with purchases.

