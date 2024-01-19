10-year-old boy gets attacked by a shark in the Bahamas during a shark tank expedition: Details Inside

A 10-year-old child was attacked by a shark during a recent adventure which is why the shark experience in the Bahamas has been temporarily closed. The incident happened on Paradise Island on Monday just before 4 p.m. local time, according to a news release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Boy in critical yet stable condition after the shark attack

The shark bit the child on his right thigh while taking part in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a nearby resort on Paradise Island. The child, who was on a visit from Maryland, was taken to a hospital where his condition was described as critical but stable. The boy was transported back to Maryland for ongoing medical attention after leaving Doctors Hospital on Wednesday at 10:40 p.m. local time.

The victim remained unidentified, and the police withheld information regarding the kind of shark that attacked. Known for its marine lagoons, Paradise Island is home to the Atlantis Bahamas resort, where the incident took place.

The in-water experience at the Atlantis resort has been halted while the firm conducts an internal inquiry. According to the company, the attack on Monday was the first guest-related incident that the company has had during the experience since it started providing it in 2006.

