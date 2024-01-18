Which Place in Tamil Nadu is Facing Unprecedented Cold? Experts Express Concern as Temperatures Near Zero Degrees

In an unexpected change of events, Tamil Nadu's scenic Nilgiris district is experiencing unusually cold temperatures, with some sections reaching near-zero degrees Celsius. The hill stations of Kanthal and Thalaikuntha in Udhagamandalam have witnessed temperatures plummet to a bone-chilling 1 degree Celsius, while the Botanical Garden has recorded a slightly higher temperature of 2 degrees Celsius. Sandynallah, another locality in the area, recorded a temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, indicating a considerable divergence from normal climate patterns as per NDTV.

Impact on daily life and agriculture

The unexpected drop in temperature has not only left inhabitants suffering in the bitter cold but has also generated concerns about the impact on local agricultural methods. The lush green lawns are now coated in frost, and dense fog has arrived, decreasing visibility and making everyday chores difficult. Locals are experiencing health difficulties as temperatures drop.

The unseasonal cold weather has had a substantial impact on farming activity, notably tea plantations. Rains in December, followed by the current cold spell, have delayed the tea plantation process, raising concerns among farmers about probable reductions in production in the following months. Vegetable producers also report negative effects on their harvests, with cabbages being especially vulnerable to the strange weather conditions.

Concerns of locals and environmental activists

Residents and environmental activists in the region are increasingly concerned about the "unseasonal" cold gripping the mountains. V Sivadas, the representative of the Nilgiri Environment Social Trust (NEST), ties this unique weather pattern to global warming and the El Niño influence. He underlines the importance of conducting thorough research to understand and overcome the issues created by the delayed start of winter in the Nilgiris.

Advertisement

The extreme cold has hampered not just agricultural production, but also the locals' daily life. Many folks are lounging around bonfires in an attempt to stay warm. Commuting to work has become a challenging undertaking, with government employee N Ravichandran emphasizing the hardship of leaving home early owing to the harsh cold weather. Despite wearing appropriate winter clothing, riding two-wheelers has become a health risk, resulting in concerns such as trouble breathing, severe headaches, and fever. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

As Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district deals with this rare and extremely cold period, the necessity for a thorough investigation becomes more apparent. Experts, people, and environmentalists alike are pushing for a deeper look at the climatic changes, underlining the need to understand the consequences of this unusual weather pattern. With possible consequences for agriculture, health, and daily life, the Nilgiris confront a unique issue that needs quick attention and coordinated measures to alleviate the effects of this unusual cold.

ALSO READ: Is Tesla's Optimus Robot The Future Of Laundry? Elon Musk's Video Raises Eyebrows But Clarification Casts Doubt