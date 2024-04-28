Central US hit by massive tornado outbreak affecting Oklahoma, Iowa and other states; DEETS

A powerful tornado has wreaked havoc across the heartland of America. The impact of these storms has been felt most intensely in states like Oklahoma and Iowa.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 28, 2024  |  07:07 PM IST |  410
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • A massive tornado outbreak has swept through the Central United States
  • Oklahoma and Iowa bore the brunt of the severe weather, with major damage reported

A powerful weather system has caused havoc across the Central United States, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Oklahoma, Iowa, and several other states are reeling from the aftermath of multiple tornadoes, prompting urgent warnings and serious concern as per the Weather Channel. 

Tornado outbreak hits central US 

A dangerous weather system swept through the heartland of America, causing a widespread tornado outbreak. The severity of the storms has left communities in Oklahoma and Iowa dealing with the aftermath of devastation. As the storms ravaged the region, local authorities issued urgent alerts urging residents to seek shelter immediately. 

Oklahoma bears the brunt 

Oklahoma, in particular, felt the full brunt of nature's wrath, with a dangerous tornado outbreak wreaking havoc throughout the state. Reports of significant damage have emerged from Sulphur, Ardmore, and near Holdenville. 


The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management has received numerous reports of injuries, property damage, flooding, and power outages, providing a bleak picture of the situation on the ground. 

"A large and extremely dangerous tornado was spotted south of Sulphur, moving north at 35 mph. First responders must prepare for additional tornado impacts immediately!!!" warned the weather service in Norman, stating the gravity of the situation. 

Iowa and Nebraska also affected 

The devastation went beyond Oklahoma, with Iowa and Nebraska also feeling the effects of the severe weather. Tornadoes ripped through Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, causing devastation in their wake. The National Weather Service in Des Moines confirmed multiple tornado touchdowns in Iowa, and assessments are ongoing to determine the extent of the damage.

As the storm system continues to churn across the central plains, millions of people are still at risk of severe weather. Flash flooding remains a major concern, with heavy rainfall accompanying the thunderstorms, increasing the risk of additional damage and disruption. 

According to the National Weather Service, the threat of severe weather is expected to continue through Monday, heightening concerns about additional tornadoes and widespread destruction. The threat of death and destruction looms large as communities prepare for the ongoing onslaught of nature's wrath. 

More than 70 tornadoes were expected to hit the United States, with the majority of the damage centered in and around Omaha, Nebraska, a critical transportation hub.

Know more about Central US tornado:

Where do tornadoes occur in the Central US?
Tornadoes can occur throughout the Central United States, often referred to as 'Tornado Alley.' This region includes states like Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas.
How do tornadoes form?
Tornadoes typically form from severe thunderstorms when warm, moist air interacts with cold, dry air, creating instability in the atmosphere.
