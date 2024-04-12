Mark Ross-Smith, the CEO of a company based in Singapore, initiated a discussion by sharing his 6-year-old daughter's candid evaluation of the business-class service provided by Etihad Airways.

Following their trip, his daughter received a survey from the airline inquiring about her flight experience. Describing it as a "bloodbath," the father entrusted his daughter with completing the feedback form.

6-year-old rates Etihad flight and gives them 1 star

The little one gave the airlines a "1 out of 10" rating for an "important" flaw in her uncensored review of her flight experience. She gave a rating based on what she considered to be an imperfection that didn't impress her. He wrote, “Flight was bad because her school friends were not on it. Kids’ meal was not good because it lacked chocolate."

The 6-year-old complained that she missed her school classmates' company and expressed sadness that they were not traveling with her. Another issue she brought up was the absence of a proper kids' meal, as it didn't include chocolate. She also mentioned that the business and economy kids' packs were the same and that there was no hot towel service for children, leaving her wanting more.

The child reviewer also mentioned that she was not given pajamas and that the in-flight entertainment (IFE) did not start until the plane took off. What concerned her the most, though, was that she had received chocolates from the Emirates crew but not from Etihad. This is why the 6-year-old rated the flight as 1.

Etihad Airways react

In a heartfelt response, Etihad Airways acknowledged the girl's feedback on the article and expressed their wish for a 5-star review in the future. They even offered to buy her additional chocolates and set her up with her school friends to travel with her on a later trip. Social media was ablaze with praise for the CEO's daughter's honest assessment.

ALSO READ: Netizens turn sleuths as they help woman reconnect with husband who ghosted her through Facebook; DEETS