Netizens turn sleuths as they help woman reconnect with husband who ghosted her through Facebook; DEETS

Ashley McGuire, a single mother from Massachusetts, was able to locate her estranged husband, Charles Withers, with the help of Facebook after he disappeared a year ago.

Desperate search begins

As per Hindustan Times, Ashley McGuire faced a difficult situation when her husband, Charles Withers, disappeared without a trace while she was pregnant with their youngest child.

Ashley left to raise their children alone, decided to take matters into her own hands and seek closure by filing for divorce. She turned to Facebook in the hopes of finding Charles and getting his signature on the documents she needed to move forward with her life.

"I'm trying to track him down to get his signature on a few papers so I can finally close this chapter and move on with my life," she wrote.

Facebook community steps in

Ashley posted a heartfelt plea on Facebook, detailing her search for Charles Withers, who was thought to be using the name "Charlie" and working as a chef, possibly in the hospitality industry.

She revealed that Charles had two children back in Massachusetts that he hadn't seen in over a year, as well as another child he had never met.

“I've heard he's going by 'Charlie' now. He's British, incredibly charming, and works as a chef, likely in the hospitality industry. He probably hasn’t mentioned a wife or kids back in Massachusetts. If you know him, work with him, are dating him, or are friends with him, please have him get in touch with me or let me know where I can find him”, she wrote.

Ashley's post quickly went viral, capturing the attention of hundreds of social media users across America who banded together to help her find Charles.

Internet sleuths track him down

A "Are We Dating the Same Guy" Facebook group eventually tracked down Charles in Dallas, Texas. The collaborative efforts of netizens from various corners of the internet resulted in the quick discovery of Ashley's long-lost husband, bringing a ray of hope to her search for closure.

Following Charles' discovery, Ashley thanked everyone who had helped gather information, emphasizing her desire to resolve the situation amicably for the sake of herself and her children.

Despite the emotional rollercoaster she had been through, Ashley maintained a dignified demeanor, urging others not to spread hatred or make threats against Charles. She emphasized her primary goal of moving forward and rebuilding her life alongside her children.

