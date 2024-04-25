Apple has bought Datakalab, a French artificial intelligence (AI) company. The French business magazine Challenges recently announced the acquisition of Datakalab, a company specializing in artificial intelligence compression and state-of-the-art computer vision technology, confirming that the agreement was signed in December.

Apple buys Datakalab ahead of WWDC 2024

The tech giant is expected to unveil iOS 18, its new operating system, during its yearly developer conference, WWDC 2024, which begins on June 10. Apple plans to provide large language model (LLM) services exclusively through on-device data processing, according to a report by Bloomberg. Although the firm has not yet announced the AI features, there are rumors that the features will be unveiled together with the release of iOS 18, its new operating system.

About Datakalab

Datakalab describes themselves as experts in low power, runtime efficiency, and deep learning algorithms for on-device deployment prominent for creating industry-leading compression methods and flexible embedded computer vision solutions. Xavier and Lucas Fischer founded Datakalab in 2016. The company's primary goal is to introduce Artificial Intelligence technology with an emphasis on high-efficiency, low-power deep learning algorithms that can operate independently of cloud-based systems.

The company's strategy aligns with Apple's commitment to prioritizing user privacy, data security, and dependable performance, as in-device data processing lowers the chance of data breaches and guarantees speedier processing times. The AI startup had previously worked on several renowned projects, including partnerships with Disney and the French government.

Datakalab created technology that uses facial recognition and visual data to analyze human emotions. This technology is commonly used to monitor audience reactions in real-time during movie screenings. The company's expertise in compressing neural networks to make them function well on gadgets like tablets and smartphones was probably a major contributing element in the acquisition.

This acquisition fits in perfectly with Apple's planned release of cutting-edge AI capabilities, which will make their debut with iOS 18 later this year. Furthermore, Datakalab's vision-based technological innovations offer potential benefits for Apple's ambitious Vision Pro projects. These benefits could extend to a variety of Apple products, including improvements to features like Face ID and Photos, which are powered by Datakalab's cutting-edge facial recognition technology.

