Australian Bishop extends forgiveness in Sydney church stabbing tragedy; Details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a stabbing attack.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who was stabbed during a service at a Sydney church, has expressed forgiveness to his alleged attacker, as per a report from BBC. The incident occurred on Monday and injured four people, including the bishop and a 16-year-old boy. Despite the traumatic event, Bishop Emmanuel has called for peace and reconciliation in the community.

Bishop's forgiveness amidst chaos

Bishop Emmanuel forgave the perpetrator and anyone else involved in the attack in an audio message shared by the church on social media. He conveyed, "I forgive whoever has done this act. And I will always pray for you. And whoever sent you to do this, I forgive them as well in Jesus's mighty name." Despite the gravity of the situation, the bishop assured his followers, "I am doing fine, and there is no need to be worried or concerned."

The stabbing incident, which authorities described as a religiously motivated terror act, sparked outrage, resulting in a riot outside The Good Shepherd Church. The presence of angry supporters heightened tensions. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the attack, but no charges have been filed against him. Authorities have been tight-lipped about the suspect's beliefs, but investigations continue.

Cooperation and peace

Bishop Emmanuel's four-minute message not only offered forgiveness but also urged his supporters to cooperate with law enforcement. He emphasized following Christ's teachings, saying, "I need you to act Christ-like. The Lord Jesus never taught us to fight. The Lord Jesus never taught us to retaliate." During this difficult time, his words serve as a call to peace and unity.

The severity of the attack prompted authorities to acknowledge the bishop's fortunate survival. However, the aftermath of the incident sparked further unrest, with violent clashes injuring two police officers and damaging property. Police have vowed to pursue those responsible for the violence and have already made one arrest. Despite high tensions, authorities and community leaders remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent further violence.

