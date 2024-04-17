Influencer jailed for starving newborn son to death and feeding only sunlight; Know details

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the death of a newborn.

Russian influencer Maxim Lyutyi has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the tragic death of his one-month-old son, Kosmos, as per Metro. The infant died of malnutrition and pneumonia, prompting outrage and disbelief on social media.

Belief in superhuman abilities

Maxim Lyutyi, a well-known social media personality, reportedly believed that exposing his newborn son, Kosmos, to sunlight would grant him superhuman abilities. This conviction tragically resulted in the infant's death from malnutrition and pneumonia while being rushed to a hospital in Sochi.

Lyutyi's unconventional beliefs affected his son's diet and medical care. He imposed a strict vegan "prana" diet on Kosmos, emphasizing foods like berries and promoting the notion that sustenance could be obtained solely from sunlight.

Lyutyi rejected traditional medical care and subjected Kosmos to cold baths, believing they would strengthen the baby. This extreme experimentation eventually proved fatal to the newborn.

Family expresses regret

Family members of Kosmos' mother, Oksana Mironova, were in shock over what happened. Mironova's cousin, Olesya Nikolayeva, revealed that Mironova was forced not to feed the baby because Lyutyi believed sunlight alone could sustain him.

"He forced her not to feed the baby. Her boyfriend believed that the sun was feeding the baby,” she said. Oksana’s cousin also added, "Oksana was secretly trying to breastfeed the baby, but she was very afraid of Maxim.”

She secretly attempted to breastfeed Kosmos but was afraid of Lyutyi's reaction. Mironova's mother, Galina, lamented her daughter's relationship with Lyutyi, describing her as a guinea pig under his influence.

“Oksana lived there like a guinea pig. Each time she became colder to me.... She was his slave,” Mironova’s mother said.

Confession and legal proceedings

Following Kosmos' death, Lyutyi and Mironova were arrested. Lyutyi finally confessed to killing his son during his final court appearance, resulting in his sentencing this week. Prosecutors sought eight and a half years in prison and a large fine.

Due to this case, many are left wondering how far some influencers will go to pursue fame and recognition.

The story is a cautionary tale, urging parents to put their children's well-being first and seek professional advice when making decisions about their care and upbringing.

