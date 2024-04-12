Blumhouse and Lionsgate join forces for new Blair Witch movie; Deets inside

Blumhouse Productions, known for its horror expertise, has teamed up with Lionsgate for a thrilling project. This collaboration aims to breathe new life into horror classics, with the iconic Blair Witch franchise serving as their latest project, as per a report from the Hollywood Reporter. The announcement follows their successful collaboration on Imaginary, which has grossed $38.2 million since its recent release.

A classic reimagined

The original Blair Witch Project, released in 1999, remains one of the most profitable films in cinema history. Produced on a shoestring budget of $35,000, it captivated audiences worldwide and grossed a staggering $249 million. This groundbreaking film not only transformed the found-footage genre but also inspired a sequel in 2001 and a follow-up in 2016.

Roy Lee, who played a key role in the success of the 2016 film, is set to return for this new installment in the Blair Witch series. Lionsgate film chair Adam Fogelson expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, citing Blumhouse's unrivaled expertise in the horror genre. According to Fogelson, "There is no one better at this genre than the team at Blumhouse."

Honoring a legacy

Jason Blum, the visionary behind Blumhouse Productions, praised Blair Witch for paving the way for his own found-footage hit, Paranormal Activity. Blum acknowledged the Blair Witch franchise's profound impact on the horror landscape, stating, "I don't think there would have been a Paranormal Activity had there not first been a Blair Witch."

Blumhouse and Lionsgate hope to captivate a new generation of horror fans while also honoring the Blair Witch's legacy. This collaboration promises a new and exciting take on the beloved franchise, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

A thrilling future

Fans of the upcoming Blair Witch film can expect an immersive and spine-chilling cinematic experience. Blumhouse's track record of delivering gripping narratives and heart-pounding thrills, combined with Lionsgate's expertise in crafting compelling storytelling, pave the way for an unforgettable journey into the heart of darkness.

Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming Blair Witch film, which promises to redefine horror for a new era. With Blumhouse and Lionsgate at the helm, the future of the genre appears brighter and more terrifying than ever.

