The United Arab Emirates authorities have lowered the amount of documentation needed for work permits and residency visas, which is excellent news for anyone wishing to move to work in Dubai.

UAE government launches 'Work Bundle'

To reduce the 30-day processing period for work permits for employees in the private sector, the Dubai government has introduced the 'Work Bundle' digital platform. Earlier, applying for residency visas and work permits required presenting a substantial stack of 16 documents which may take up to 30 days. By reducing the processing time to only five days and requesting only five documents from applicants, the Work Bundle lessens this burden.

The proposal was unveiled on Wednesday as part of a new efficiency initiative called "Zero Bureaucracy" by Vice President and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Sheikh Muhammad announced during the "Employment Package" introduction that the project is "designed to expedite, simplify, and streamline" the work related to residency and employment.



The fresh proposal includes amenities such as "renewing a residency permit, medical fitness test for a residency visa, issuing work and residency permits for new employees, cancellation of work permits and Emirates ID fingerprint scan". While the entire platform will be managed online, fingerprinting and medical examinations will still need to be done in person. The initiative is an element of the Invest in Dubai platform, which offers services to more than 275,000 Dubai companies.

Companies in other emirates will soon have access to the new platform. The following organizations are involved in the platform: Dubai Health; the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; Dubai Economy and Tourism; the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization; and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA).

Advertisement

The initiative also eliminates the need for any new hire to visit each department individually, either in person or virtually, as was previously necessary for the procedure. General Director of GDRFA-Dubai Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri stated that following the implementation of the new platform, they anticipate a 25% rise in service transactions this year.

ALSO READ: Who is world's only billionaire actor with just one hit film? Here's how he surpasses Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan and more