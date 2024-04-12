Elon Musk Bashes Meta For Not Sharing Real Ad Metrics; Draws Comparison With X

Musk criticizes Meta's ad metrics. X, led by Musk, claims superiority in understanding the metrics better. Competition in social media advertising between the tech giants intensifies.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  04:44 PM IST |  3.4K
Elon Musk Bashes Meta For Not Sharing Real Ad Metrics

Key Highlight
  • Elon Musk alleges Meta's ad metrics deception, affirming X's superiority
  • X announces algorithm update to reduce clickbait, prioritizing engaging content

Elon Musk is a technology tycoon who serves as the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX. Recently, he targeted Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing them of not providing accurate ad metrics and saying his platform X (previously known as Twitter) is better for advertisers. 



Musk’s accusation

Upon being queried by a follower on Meta’s misleading behavior in ad metrics, Musk retweeted it on X. He went on to note how X beats Meta when it comes to advertising relevance.

Musk didn't hold back when he criticized Meta while also announcing an upcoming algorithm update for X. This update aims to minimize clickbait and prioritize engaging content, ultimately enhancing the user experience on the platform.



Concerns raised by advertisers

For example, last year saw major brands like Walt Disney Co. and Apple Inc suspend expenditure on X after they were informed that their advertisements appeared next to pro-Nazi content. 

To address such fears however, X had recently added two new heads to its safety team; Kylie McRoberts taking over as the Head of Safety who is an already existing employee while Yale Cohen from Publicis Media became Head of Brand Safety plus Advertiser Solutions.

Such changes indicate that X wants to take serious care of advertisers’ worries and create a safer advertising atmosphere within its website.

Elon Musk’s criticisms about Meta advertisement metrics reveal tech industry competition with respect to transparency as well as effectiveness in advertising platforms. 

In terms of social media marketing space, continuing transformation alongside addressing advertiser concerns could mean that X may become a strong challenger against Meta.

FAQ

Why did major advertisers suspend spending on X last year?
The concern was about ads appearing next to harmful content including pro-Nazi material.
Who are the new leaders appointed to X's safety team?
Kylie McRoberts, who already works for X, was named Head of Safety and Yale Cohen became Head of Branding Safety plus Advertiser Solutions.
Latest Articles