Elon Musk remembers Stephen Hawking after chip implanted in human brain amid Epstein's list controversy

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, paid tribute to Stephen Hawking's legacy on Sunday, when Neuralink, his company, achieved a milestone by implanting its very first brain-computer interface device on a patient. The breakthrough, called "Telepathy," aims to allow people with severe paralysis to regulate external technologies solely using neural signals, as per a report by NDTV.

Neuralink's groundbreaking achievement

Neuralink's breakthrough, known as "Telepathy," represents a significant step forward in the quest to combine human intelligence and artificial intelligence. Telepathy allows people with severe paralysis to control external technologies like smartphones and computers solely through neural signals. This revolutionary device provides new avenues of communication and interaction for people who have lost use of their limbs due to conditions such as spinal cord injuries or ALS. Musk tweeted about Telepathy and said, "Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."

Epstein controversy casts a shadow

Amid the celebration of Neuralink's achievement, controversy reappeared when Stephen Hawking's name surfaced in unsealed documents relating to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Despite no accusations of wrongdoing on Hawking, his inclusion on Epstein's list raised questions about the nature of their relationship.

The late theoretical physicist became entangled in Epstein's orbit after mentions in correspondence dating back to 2015. According to reports, Epstein was looking into discrediting allegations raised by his accusers, including Virginia Giuffre, and offered rewards to individuals tied with the accused. Hawking's name appeared in discussions about events alleged that might have occurred on Epstein's private Caribbean island, even though Hawking had not been charged with any criminal activity involving Epstein.

Musk's vision and tribute

Elon Musk's recognition of Stephen Hawking's contributions to science and humanity emphasizes the importance of Neuralink's mission. Musk honors Hawking's tenacity and intelligence by envisioning a future in which people with severe paralysis can communicate and use technology at unprecedented speeds.

Neuralink's achievement is extremely promising for the future of neurotechnology and interaction between humans and computers. Individuals who have disabilities could achieve greater freedom and autonomy in navigating the digital world as brain-computer interface technology advances further, "Enables control of your phone or computer and through them almost any device, just by thinking." Musk stated in his tweet. Furthermore, the use of neural implants has the potential to transform the healthcare system by providing new insights into brain function and enabling novel treatment modalities for neurological disorders.

