ESA reveals Mars' first-ever volcano pics from 'high-altitude view'; see HERE

The European Space Agency (ESA) took to Instagram to reveal previously unseen images of Mars' Tharsis region, capturing a high-altitude view of the planet's volcanic terrain. The images were captured by ESA's Mars Express spacecraft during its historic 25,000th orbit around the Red Planet.

Interestingly, the photos provide a glimpse into a landscape dominated by colossal volcanoes, including the towering Olympus Mons, which is more than twice the height of Earth's Mt Everest. These pictures have sparked curiosity among space fanatics who are always on the lookout for new information about planets, well, in this case, dwarf planet!

A glimpse into Mars' volcanic heart

ESA's Instagram post, which was shared only three days ago, has since received over 35,000 likes. The images, shot from various angles, show the Tharsis region in exquisite detail, revealing not only the massive volcanoes but also details like canyons, landslides, and wispy clouds.

Mars Express

For more than two decades, ESA's Mars Express mission has been at the forefront of discovering the secrets of the Red Planet. The spacecraft has revolutionized our understanding of Mars by mapping its atmosphere, tracing the history of water, and capturing breathtaking 3D views. The mission's quest to discover Mars' secrets continues, with ongoing efforts to explore deeper into the planet's enigmatic landscapes.

Reactions from users

The ESA's latest share has sparked curiosity among social media users, with comments expressing awe and appreciation for the images. "I adore these images from Mars," exclaimed one Instagram user.

While another was amazed at the insights they provided into Mars' atmospheric dynamics, writing, "As smooth as the surface looks, it's a clear indication of atmospheric weather on Mars, covering all of the lesser impacts it endured." Others praised ESA's efforts, with one user writing, "Keep up the awesome work, ESA. Glory to humankind."

However, questions arose about Mars' coloration, with one commenter surprised by the apparent lack of redness in the images. "Is that the colour we would see Mars? I thought it would be more red," the user wrote. The ESA's image of Mars' surface, while not distinctly red, reflects the varied hues and shades present across the planet's landscape, shaped by geological and atmospheric processes.

As Mars Express continues its exploration journey, we can expect additional revelations and discoveries that will deepen our understanding of the Red Planet's fascinating terrain and history.

