The European Space Agency took to Instagram to announce that they are recreating the Moon's surface on Earth. To accomplish this, the agency collaborated with a mine in Greenland to obtain an anorthosite. The ESA defines anorthosite as "an igneous, light-colored rock that has similar properties to material found on the Moon."

The agency wrote, "We’re building two testbeds at our European Astronaut Centre. One testbed will cover 700 square metres! It will mimic the lunar mare regions, and huge lava plains on the lunar surface. The other testbed will simulate a dusty lunar highland using about 20 tonnes of anorthosite. The plan is to use these environments to train astronauts who might one day go to the Moon, offering a full immersion and simulation of the lunar surface activities."

ESA has stated that they will be utilized to create new technologies, including as those that employ local lunar resources to produce oxygen, water, and building materials.

Since the post was uploaded on Instagram it has had over lakhs of views. The post also received nearly 6,000 likes and countless comments. Many people were surprised to learn how the agency intends to reproduce the moon's surface.

What is the European Space Agency known for?

The European Space Agency (ESA) serves as Europe's doorway to space. Its purpose is to guide the evolution of Europe's space capability and ensure that space investments continue to benefit European and global populations.

