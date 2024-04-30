Colarado mom Suzanne Morphew's cause of death revealed 4 years after she went missing during bike ride
According to an autopsy by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Suzanne Morphew, a mother from Colorado who vanished while out for a bike ride in May 2020, died by homicide.
-
The cause of death for Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mother was revealed
-
The autopsy conducted on Morphew’s remains found her death was a homicide by unspecified means
TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death and homicide.
Authorities have disclosed the cause and manner of death for Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old mother of two from Colorado who disappeared on Mother's Day in 2020 while riding a bike. According to People, the Colorado County coroner's office stated in a report that KKTV released that Suzanne, whose remains were discovered in September 2023, died as a result of a homicide.
Autopsy reports rule Suzanne Morphew's death a homicide
The report indicated that she was intoxicated with medetomidine, azaperone, and butorphanol when she was killed by an unexplained method. According to the autopsy, the combination of medications is "marketed as a compounded immobilizer for wildlife," or a tranquilizer for animals.
According to Colorado Public Radio, her husband Barry Morphew's gun safe included a dart gun and supplies for injecting tranquilizers into darts; however, no tranquilizer compounds were discovered in his residence. The results of Suzanne's autopsy also showed that her riding gear and a "weathered" bullet were discovered alongside her bones, though it wasn't immediately apparent if the bullet had been fired. The autopsy revealed that she was on maintenance chemotherapy for a blood malignancy called follicular lymphoma.
Suzanne's husband identified as a suspect in 2020
The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office stated that Suzanne allegedly went on a bike ride on May 10, 2020, in Maysville, Colorado, and then went missing. Barry was quickly identified by the authorities as a suspect. After being charged, Barry adamantly refuted the claims made in August 2020 that the cops ruined the entire situation and were attempting to blame him for the death of his wife.
Authorities detained Barry on May 5, 2021, over a year after Suzanne disappeared on suspicion of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public official.
According to the Colorado Judicial Department at the time, Barry entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations, and in April 2022, the charges against him were withdrawn. Prosecutors were able to press charges against Barry later though as the judge granted their motion to have the charges dismissed without prejudice.
PEOPLE previously reported that Barry might face charges again once Suzanne's body was found in September 2023, even though no charges have been brought against him since then. Reiterating their defense of Barry's innocence, one of his attorneys stated on Monday that the tranquilizer discovered in Suzanne's body was a very common animal tranquilizer.
