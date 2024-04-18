Be it Kick or Twitch, Adin Ross has been one of the most popular and controversial names in the field of streaming. Currently a Kick streamer, Ross has amassed a massive fan following. And now, five years after his debut in the streaming industry, rumors of him retiring are spreading online.

Kick streamer Adin Ross announced in a lengthy message on April 17 that he will be retiring from streaming immediately on the fan account "Adin Updates." Adin Updates, who says they are not "impersonating" Ross, tweeted a message with the description, "Adin Ross with a message," to their 104.9k followers.

Adin Ross's fan account shares the streamer's retirement message

The post read, "Today, I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude and a head full of memories as I embark on this journey called retirement. First and foremost, I want to thank my incredible fans… to my fellow content creators and colleagues, thank you for the camaraderie, the collaborations, and endless laughs.”

Many people questioned if Ross really made the statement. One viewer commented, "He didn't write this, lol." Another person said, "April Fools was 16 days ago."

Adin Ross' rise as the most popular Kick streamer

Ross began to stream in 2018 when he signed up for Twitch, therefore his alleged retirement would come after five years of streaming. Ross was banned from Twitch in 2023 for leaving an offensive chat box open, but he continued to Kick and quickly rose to the top of the platform's viewership rankings.

His rapid rise to popularity on Kick enabled him to ink a multimillion-dollar three-year contract this year. Ross stated unequivocally that he had resigned and that this year was "going to be crazy," even though he was not talking numbers

Popular streamers such as Amouranth and xQc were influenced by Ross to move away from Twitch and make Kick their new home. Notably, xQc inked a $100 million non-exclusive contract with the green platform in 2023.

Fans are waiting for answers from Ross as he has not yet verified that he penned the message posted by Adin Updates, despite speculations claiming that he has purportedly quit from Kick and streaming altogether.

About Adin Ross

On October 11, 2000, in Boca Raton, Florida, Adin David Ross was born to Jewish parents. He briefly relocated to New York City before settling down in Three Rivers, California.

Ross claimed to have skipped his high school prom to focus on Twitch streaming, showing his early interest in the platform. He announced that he was switching from Twitch to Kick permanently on February 23, 2023.

ALSO READ: Milwaukee radio legend Bob Reitman announces retirement, to air his last WUWM show this week