Why Did Adin Ross Apologize to Andrew Tate? Find Out How Popular Streamer Accidentally Caused Tate Brothers’ Arrest

For the people who are unaware, previous reports had revealed that Andrew Tate, millionaire social media sensation with controversial views had been detained by the Romanian police after British authorities had issued a warrant against him. This warrant was based on a clip from Adin Ross's live livestream. During the live stream, the streamer talked about Andrew leaving Romania in the future. The Tate Brothers were detained in Romania in connection with human traf***ing and se**al assault allegations. This was followed by a ruling from the Romanian judge that allowed their extradition to the UK and concluded their trial in Romania. The brothers were finally released from custody and it was revealed that Ross might have been the reason that Andrews's plans of fleeing Romania were exposed on a live stream on Kick.

He decided to share direct messages from Tate during the livestream where the social media star had mentioned his intention of leaving Romania and never returning. However, after they were released from custody, Ross decided to apologize and acknowledge the fact that he made a huge mistake.

Adin Ross decided to come clean and apologize to Andrew Tate

Tate is generally known for his controversial commentary and posts on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch, and he is also banned from several social media platforms because of his sexist and misogynistic views. The incident of the arrest was in December 2022 when the Romanian authorities decided to put him into custody along with his brother Tristan. The authorities also detained the entire car collection of the Tate brothers. After several months it was reported that the Tate Brothers were in for a more serious charge against crimes that were committed under Romanian law. The revelation by Ross had helped the Romanian law make the decision.

Advertisement

During a particular livestream by Adin Ross, he decided to read a message directly quoting Tate. The message stated, "Andrew had hit me up and said, 'Hey. I'm going to be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back. If you want to come over and do a week of long streams and content before I leave, I think it will be big.'"

However, he also acknowledged his mistake and apologized to the brothers. He said, "I f*cked up, and Andrew Tate's team confirmed that I f*cked up and Tate told me. And thank god he did not put it back there because I would have felt really, guilty."

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Going To Take His Head Off’: Michael Chandler Warns Conor McGregor and Reveals Possible UFC Fight Month

In reply to his apology, the controversial social media star was pretty kind and invited him to Romania to collaborate. He also said that he forgave Ross. He also clarified that his motive behind speaking about the location was that he did not want the Tate to get swatted. However, he had also previously stated that even when Tate put him on his visitation list the viewers noticed that Ross did not make the trip to Romania and criticized him for not visiting his friend.

Ross addresses the incident

In a previous Kick stream, he had addressed the criticism from fans and claimed that he was told that he would be arrested if he visited Tate in jail. However, the streamer did not provide too many details as to why he would be arrested if he showed up in Romania. He also emphasized that he apologized to his friend for not being able to make it.

The gamer who has an approximate net value of $50 million, also apologized to his fans who were disappointed by his alleged lack of effort for his friend Andrew Tate. His friend is also fighting a legal battle in England where he has been accused by multiple women of assault. Ross was upset about seemingly landing his former kickboxer friend in trouble and it seems that the Romanian resident has forgiven the streamer.

The clip of Adin Ross's apology has already gone viral on social media sites. Now people are waiting to see if the collaboration will happen between them or not.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: After Jake Paul, Boxer Tommy Fury Calls Out Conor McGregor for Cross-Over Boxing Matchup