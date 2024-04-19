Tycoon maps, which give players a fast-paced, yet relaxed perspective of working their dream job, are becoming more and more popular in the Fortnite ecosystem. As a result, creators are utilizing the Unreal Editor's capabilities to continuously innovate and come up with new ideas to keep the genre fresh.

The TikToker Tycoon map is one of the best-made UEFN Tycoon maps; it lets you roleplay and experience life as a professional TikToker. The creative company behind the Custom Cars Tycoon and other well-known maps, thegirlsstudio, also made the TikToker Tycoon map. It helps you design your dream home and gets you ready for the world of TikTok.

How to find the Fortnite TikToker Tycoon UEFN map

The TikToker Tycoon map should be quite straightforward to find on the Discover menu because tycoon maps are often popular and have a large and steady player population. Nevertheless, you can use the search icon located in the upper left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale room to avoid the trouble of looking through hundreds of Creative maps.

Here, a search window will appear and ask you to input the TikToker Tycoon map's designated UEFN map code: 2944-0473 -. Click "Confirm" after entering the designated map code. As a result, you will be playing on the TikToker Tycoon map and may now get ready to start your TikTok career by joining a match.

How to play the UEFN map

You will spawn in front of the Start Tycoon button on the TikToker Tycoon map after you load into a match. Step upon it to start your journey as a TikToker. Similar to other Tycoon maps, you can advance your career by acquiring upgrades and making money.

To begin playing the TikToker Tycoon map, you must first build up a recording studio where you can pretend to be a TikToker and make videos for your fans.

To accelerate your revenue generation, you can also set up droppers. You can purchase an opulent home, a fancy car, and much more with this money. Similar to other UEFN experiences, players can get experience points for the Battle Pass on the Fortnite TikToker Tycoon map.

