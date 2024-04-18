Google continues to lay off employees in real estate and finance departments; some roles to move to other cities
Google is reorganizing certain teams and laying off more employees. Many teams inside Google's real estate and financial departments have been impacted.
-
Tech giant, Google lays off more employees and moves some roles to other countries
-
The company spokesperson said that the layoffs are being conducted to cut costs
Google recently announced reorganization plans that include staff layoffs, indicating that the tech industry's wave of layoffs is not slowing down. A corporate representative announced on Wednesday that Google, owned by Alphabet, is laying off an indeterminate number of workers. This represents the latest cost-cutting measures taken by the internet giant.
Ruth Porat, Google's chief financial officer, reportedly delivered a memo to staff members explaining the company's new initiatives, as per a CNBC report. The layoffs will affect workers in Google's finance department. A Google representative stated that affected employees can apply for internal positions and that the layoffs are not company-wide. Just a small number of the affected positions will relocate to the company's investment hubs in Chicago, Atlanta, Dublin, India, and Atlanta.
Google's layoff affects the real estate and finance departments
As a result, worries have been expressed regarding the possibility of additional staff layoffs as businesses struggle with the state of the economy. A spokesperson added, "Throughout the second half of 2023 and into 2024, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, remove layers, and align their resources to their biggest product priorities."
According to Reuters, the impact has been felt by staff members of multiple Google teams in the finance and real estate divisions. Furthermore, it said that the affected finance teams included Google's treasury, business services, and revenue cash operations units. The chief financial officer of Google, Ruth Porat, reportedly sent an email to staff members notifying them that part of the reorganization involved growing the company's operations to Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin.
Sundar Pichai warned more layoffs
The tech giant laid off hundreds of workers in January of this year from several departments, including the hardware, engineering, and assistant teams as it increased funding and expanded its artificial intelligence services. According to reports, company CEO Sundar Pichai warned staff members to anticipate more layoffs at the beginning of the year.
ALSO READ: Who is Madison Cawthorn? All to know about Former Congressman as his car crashes into and injures Florida State Trooper