Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: Rescue operation ends with six presumed dead

A major bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a freighter, leaving at least six construction workers presumed dead. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., when the Dali, a 985-foot Singapore-flagged vessel, lost power moments before colliding with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which spans the Patapsco River between Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, as per the Washington Post.

Collision and aftermath

According to Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the collision with the bridge was an accident and had nothing to do with terrorist activity. The impact caused a significant portion of the bridge to collapse into the river, trapping members of a construction crew working on the bridge at the time. Despite efforts to save the workers, only two were rescued, with the remaining six missing.

Following a relentless search and rescue operation, authorities made the difficult decision to shift to a recovery effort as the chance of finding survivors faded. "At this point, we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive," said US Coast Guard Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath. The decision was a somber acknowledgment of the grim reality for the families of the missing workers.

Presidential response and rebuilding efforts

President Biden pledged federal support to rebuild the collapsed bridge. Recognizing the impact on the local economy, Biden urged Congress to provide funding for reconstruction efforts. The collapse disrupted vessel traffic at the Port of Baltimore, raising concerns about its consequences for the country's supply chains.

The rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the restoration of port operations in Baltimore will present serious challenges. Local officials warned that the process would be tedious and time-consuming.

"We're doing our very best in some very difficult times and difficult conditions," said Maryland State Police Col. Roland L. Butler Jr. The authorities are committed to assisting affected families and communities throughout the recovery process.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigates the precise cause of the bridge collapse as the focus has shifted to providing closure for families who have lost loved ones.

As dawn breaks on Wednesday, dive teams and first responders will resume their search for the missing workers. The community works together to rebuild and honor the memory of those killed in the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

