GTA 6 under final stages of development; employee email reveals last pieces of update

Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is in its final stages of development, marking the end of a long-awaited project. This announcement comes after a decade-long wait for fans since the series' last entry, and two years since Rockstar officially confirmed the development of GTA 6 as per Games Rant.

Internal email reveals development milestone

GTA fans have been waiting for any updates on the sequel's progress, eager to learn more about the next installment in one of gaming's most iconic franchises. The excitement peaked with the release of the first GTA 6 trailer, which broke YouTube records with over 90 million views in just 24 hours, highlighting the game's immense hype.

An internal email from Jenn Kolbe, Rockstar's head of publishing, obtained by gaming journalist Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, sheds light on the current state of GTA 6 development. According to Kolbe's email, the game is in its final stage, prompting changes to employees' work arrangements.

Beginning in April, employees will be required to discontinue their remote or hybrid work arrangements and return to the office full-time. The fact that the game is in the final stages, as well as the need for increased productivity and security, served as justification for the upcoming change.

Security concerns prompt office return

Rockstar's decision to require in-person work stems from concerns about security breaches. Leaks have plagued the development of GTA 6, including the game's trailer, which was released prematurely. With the threat of further leaks looming, Rockstar intends to strengthen security by requiring employees to work from the office.

Given Rockstar's recent history, concerns about increased security prior to release are understandable.

Employee response and release date speculation

While fans eagerly await the release of GTA 6, employees are less excited about the prospect of returning to work full-time. According to Schreier, employees have expressed dissatisfaction with the loss of remote or hybrid work arrangements.

The news that GTA 6 is entering its final stages of development has reignited speculation about the game's launch date. With a projected release date of Fall 2025, fans can expect more information to emerge in the coming months as the game nears completion. This is an exciting time for gamers as they await the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

