How Long Have Prince Leka and Princess Elia Been Together? Exploring the Albania's Royal Couple's Relationship Timeline

In a stunning change of events, Prince Leka II and Princess Elia of Albania have announced their separation after eight years of marriage. On January 16, 2024, the royal couple, whose relationship captured the public's imagination, announced the dissolution of their marriage as per NDTV. This article looks into the enthralling story of Prince Leka and Princess Elia, highlighting the key stages in their romance.

A fairytale beginning (2008-2010): Love blossoms

The love affair between Prince Leka II, the Albanian Crown heir, and Princess Elia, an outstanding actress and singer, began in 2008. Their relationship grew over the years, ending in a romantic engagement in the charming city of Paris in 2010. The news of their engagement marked the start of a fairytale that would captivate the attention of not just Albanians but also royal fans all over the world.

Tying the knot (2016): A royal affair in Tirana

On October 8, 2016, the royal couple married in a grandiose ceremony at the old Royal Palace in Tirana, Albania's capital. The wedding was attended by representatives of several noble and royal families, including renowned visitors such as Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Queen Sofía of Spain. Erion Veliaj, Tirana's mayor, oversaw the civil wedding ceremony, bringing a touch of officialdom to the spectacular celebration.

Advertisement

Blessed with Princess Geraldine (2020): Family expands

The birth of their daughter, Princess Geraldine, on October 22, 2020, brought the couple's pleasure to new heights. The three-year-old princess, named after her great-grandmother, the late Queen Geraldine, became the focus of the royal couple's attention. The delighted parents committed themselves to Princess Geraldine's physical and spiritual well-being, stressing her happiness and security following their separation.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The unveiling of heartbreak (2024): A mutual decision

Following nearly a decade of marriage, the royal couple surprised the nation by announcing their split. In a translated message posted to his official Instagram account, Prince Leka II acknowledged the couple's mutual decision to dissolve their marriage peacefully. The message emphasized that, despite the difficulties in their relationship, the ideals of mutual respect and understanding will prevail as they negotiate the complications of separation.

In conclusion, Prince Leka II and Princess Elia's royal journey, which began with a compelling love tale and concluded in a lavish wedding, has taken an unexpected turn. As they divorce, the pair underlines their dedication to the well-being of their beloved daughter, Princess Geraldine. The public's obsession with Albania's royal pair continues, and only time will tell which paths Prince Leka II and Princess Elia choose to take independently.

ALSO READ: Where were the Stolen Picasso, and Chagall Paintings found? Police find artworks worth $ 900,000