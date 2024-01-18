Where were the Stolen Picasso, and Chagall Paintings found? Police find artworks worth $ 900,000

According to local authorities, stolen Picasso and Chagall paintings were discovered by Belgian police on Tuesday in a basement in the city of Antwerp. The artworks were confirmed to be in fine condition. The $900,000 paintings, "Tête" by Picasso and "L'homme en prière" by Chagall, were stolen from a Tel Aviv, Israel, art collector in 2010.

Only the paintings have been recovered from the $680.000 worth of jewels that were also taken at the time of the heist. A source told local police that a Belgian national was selling both artworks, so they opened an investigation. According to the local prosecutor, the primary suspect has been arrested.

ALSO READ: Did Shein Copy Uniqlo's Viral Shoulder Bag? Japanese Fashion Giant Takes Legal Action Against Chinese Rival