Where were the Stolen Picasso, and Chagall Paintings found? Police find artworks worth $ 900,000
Picasso and Chagall paintings worth $ 900.000which were stolen back in 2010 have been found by the police in Antwerp house.
According to local authorities, stolen Picasso and Chagall paintings were discovered by Belgian police on Tuesday in a basement in the city of Antwerp. The artworks were confirmed to be in fine condition. The $900,000 paintings, "Tête" by Picasso and "L'homme en prière" by Chagall, were stolen from a Tel Aviv, Israel, art collector in 2010.
Only the paintings have been recovered from the $680.000 worth of jewels that were also taken at the time of the heist. A source told local police that a Belgian national was selling both artworks, so they opened an investigation. According to the local prosecutor, the primary suspect has been arrested.
