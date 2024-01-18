Why Did Albania's Crown Prince Leka II Announce Divorce From Crown Princess Elia After 7 Years Of Marriage?

Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia of Albania have recently shared the sad news that they are getting a divorce. The couple, who got married in a big ceremony in 2016, announced their decision through a message on social media.

Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia announces divorce after 7 years

In the message posted on Crown Prince Leka’s official Instagram, he told his friends and followers that they had decided to end their marriage. The Prince's message when translated to English read, “Hello friends and lovers, through this post, I officially inform you that LTM Prince Leka and Elia Zharaia have agreed to end their marriage. Since marriage has lost its function, they have decided to resolve it with mutual consent by starting the necessary legal procedures.”

Despite this, they emphasize that their 3-year-old daughter, Princess Geraldine, is their top priority. They want to make sure she has a happy and safe life. The Post continued, “Regardless of the commitment to the institution of the family, LTM Leka believes that the values ​​of mutual respect and understanding will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!!!”

Crown Princess Elia also made a statement on Instagram, but it has been deleted. In her message, she explained that they have started the legal process for their divorce. She admitted that this decision doesn't make her happy because she greatly values family. She expressed the difficulty of having her daughter grow up with separated parents but acknowledged that sometimes separation is necessary.

ALSO READ: Is Jenna Dewan pregnant with her baby no 3 with fiancée Steve Kazee? The model reveals

Advertisement

Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia's marriage

The couple married in 2016 and became parents to Princess Geraldine four years later. They named their daughter after the prince's late grandmother, Queen Geraldine. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Crown Prince Leka II is the head of the Albanian royal family and is known for being a guardian of the monarchy's legacy. He holds a balanced position in Albanian politics and is seen as a symbol of Albanian unity.

After the passing of his father, King Leka I, in 2011, Crown Prince Leka II assumed the position of heir to the Albanian crown.

ALSO READ: How Much Would Be Tupac Shakur’s Estate Worth Today In 2024? Exploring His Fortune And Wealth At The Time Of His Death