How Many Kids Does Nicky Hilton Have? Find Out As Socialite Reveals Unique Name of Youngest Son

The stylish and well-known Nicky Hilton has finally revealed the name of her third kid, a male who was born in July 2022. Hilton revealed the unusual name she and her husband, James Rothschild, chose for their newest kid in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Meet Quincy Rothschild

Hilton disclosed, "We've decided to call him Quincy," in reference to her 8-month-old baby. The name, which translates to "estate of the fifth son" or "from the estate of the fifth son," gives the Hilton-Rothschild family a unique touch.

Hilton, who is already a devoted mother to her four-year-old daughter Teddy and six-year-old daughter Lily-Grace, expressed her joy at adding another family member. "We're so in love with him, and the girls are over the moon," she exclaimed.

A Private Pregnancy and Birth

Hilton has been transparent about her experience as a mother, but this time around she decided to keep the details of her pregnancy and delivery relatively quiet. Before giving birth, she told Us Weekly, "It's just one of those things that I've decided I'm going to be a little more privé about."

The socialite did, however, give fans a sneak peek at the arrival of her baby son on Instagram when she posted a picture of her hospital bracelet along with the message, "We've welcomed our new son, he's incredible!"

ALSO READ: Olivier Awards 2024: Full List Of Nominations Ft. Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Snook, David Tennant And More

Advertisement

Balancing Family and Career

Nicky Hilton's growing family hasn't stopped her from pursuing her professional goals. The fashion designer continues to balance her career and motherhood duties. She introduced her apparel and accessories line, Nicky Hilton x French Sole, in 2004.

A person close to the Hilton family described Nicky as a "true powerhouse." "Being a mother hasn't altered her extraordinary drive and focus, which she possesses naturally. She has managed to strike a balance between everything with poise and tenacity."

A Legacy of Style and Entrepreneurship

Born into a family of businessmen and trendsetters, Nicky Hilton is the daughter of socialite Kathy Hilton and business mogul Rick Hilton. The Hilton legacy is further cemented by her sister, Paris Hilton, who is a successful entrepreneur and worldwide celebrity in her own right.

The fashion columnist Melissa Liebling-Goldberg said, "The Hilton women have always been trailblazers." "Nicky's ability to build a successful career while raising a growing family is a testament to her strength and resilience."

Nicky Hilton continues to pave her own way in life, encouraging others to follow their passions in both their personal and professional lives with her distinct sense of style and business savvy.

ALSO READ: Who is Kathy Hilton? Exploring the Life and Career of Kyle Richards' sister

A Bright Future Ahead

The world is excited to see what this vibrant mother and entrepreneur has in store as she and her family settle into life with their newest member. Hilton will undoubtedly continue to excel in her work and as a parent as she has a loving spouse by her side and a successful past to draw from.

"Nicky has consistently been a trailblazer," remarked a loved one. "With her ambition, talent, and dedication, the sky's the limit for her and her beautiful family."

ALSO READ: Who is Kathy Hilton? Exploring the Life and Career of Kyle Richards' sister