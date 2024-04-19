South Indian cooking is lovable by itself. Who can resist the mouthwatering smell of sambhar and the crispy texture of dosas? So, here comes another South Indian favorite: Coconut Shell Idli. This delicious dish has its roots in Bengaluru and is becoming famous among food lovers worldwide.

The making of coconut shell idli

Lately, an interesting video on Instagram was posted on the page @oyehoyeindia. The footage reveals how coconut shell idli is made step by step. It starts with cracking a coconut into two parts and carefully pulling out the edible white endosperm from it. Once it is confirmed that shells are tidied up well, he pours into each batter.

Afterwards, the idli batter, perhaps containing ground grated coconut meat inside these Coconut halves) undergoes steaming until they fluff up and achieve a soft texture.

In order to increase their taste buds, he puts two slits above each idly. Later, he generously places ghee inside them and sprinkles gunpowder mixed with more ghee on top of them. After that, he garnishes fresh banana leaves around it with various chutneys to serve.

Reactions and temptations

This viral video started an online frenzy about Coconut Shell Idlis. One user wrote, “looks yum.” Comment sections were full of praise for this dish, which some people even called their best meal, while others summed it up with just “wow” accompanied by drooling emojis.

For many users, ghee was a must-have item for their culinary experience: “Without ghee, there is no food," commented one user passionately.”

Meanwhile, other users took a walk down memory lane, discussing their first encounter with this delicacy, including one who remembered eating it at Connaught Place in Delhi.

Still amidst all this excitement were longings from users living in towns where such options could not be found. “Jaipur mei nhi hai,” wrote another.

With its unique presentation and tantalizing flavors, coconut shell idli is undoubtedly capturing the hearts and taste buds of food enthusiasts everywhere.

Whether you are a seasoned lover of South Indian cuisine or a curious newcomer, this amazing plate will definitely win your heart.

