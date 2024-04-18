Deadly storms wreak havoc at Dubai airport; DETAILS inside

Heavy rain and deadly flash floods have wreaked havoc across the Gulf states, causing chaos at Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest travel hubs, according to the BBC. The relentless storms have resulted in flight cancellations, lengthy delays, and stranded passengers in appalling conditions.

Airport operations grind to a halt

The deluge of rain in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman has claimed lives and severely disrupted air travel. Dubai International Airport, a vital connecting point for global flights, experienced significant disruption, with approximately 300 flights canceled and countless others delayed.

The airport's operations were halted for 25 minutes as the storm battered the area, forcing inbound planes to divert and leaving passengers stranded without assistance.

Anne Wing, a passenger from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, described the distressing scenes: "Passengers were shouting and rioting at the connection desk; there were no staff to be seen." The lack of communication and assistance exacerbated the misery of travelers, many of whom endured long periods of uncertainty and discomfort.

Stranded passengers speak out

Kate and Andrew Golding, British tourists stranded at the airport, expressed dissatisfaction with the circumstances. Andrew lamented a lack of coordination and professionalism, saying, "It's been total chaos." Passengers described cramped conditions, inadequate provisions, and a general sense of neglect while waiting for flight updates.

Dubai International Airport's chief executive, Paul Griffiths, expressed surprise at the unprecedented weather conditions, saying, "In living memory, I don't think anyone has ever seen conditions like it."

The airport's emergency response teams struggled to keep up with the scale of the crisis, leaving thousands of passengers stranded without clear guidance or assistance.

Authorities grapple with disaster

While Dubai bore the brunt of the storms, neighboring Oman dealt with the aftermath of deadly flash floods. Rescuers recovered a girl's body in Saham, adding to the country's rising death toll. Schools and government offices were closed, and over 1,400 people were evacuated to shelters as Oman grappled with the situation.

As the Gulf states deal with the aftermath of the deadly storms, concerns arise about the region's preparedness for such extreme weather events. While cloud seeding has been a long-standing practice in the UAE, experts say it cannot fully explain the severity of recent storms.

With climate change causing more frequent and severe weather events, authorities are under increasing pressure to strengthen infrastructure and emergency response measures to protect lives and livelihoods in the region.

