LEGO is well-known for teaming up with various brands for licensing collaborations. From Lamborghini to Marvel, Harry Potter to Star Wars, they have worked with some of the biggest names. Over the years, they have released sets catering to almost every type of fan out there. And now, they are adding another exciting collaboration to their list. The LEGO Group has revealed a new partnership with the iconic Dungeons & Dragons game to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

LEGO teased the arrival of new D&D-themed sets in the LEGO Ideas line with a little teaser. The LEGO Group wrote, "Time to party up. We're oozing with anticipation! Are you ready to build awesome adventures? #LEGODnD"

Check out the teaser:

A brief video clip featuring several little LEGO toys trapped in a lethal jelly cube was featured in the teaser. Given that Gelatinous Cubes are renowned for their corrosive qualities that melt the skin of explorers stupid enough to be caught by one, the skeleton Minifigure was a welcome addition.

LEGO Contest

The announcement comes after a 2022 LEGO contest whereby participants were invited to submit their concepts for the ideal D&D set. Following hundreds of submissions and a vote conducted by fans, BoltBuilds' Dragon's Keep: Journey's End was declared the winner. Boasting "great routes with changeable doors," the Witches Tower, the Tavern, the Dungeon, and the Crypt, BoltBuild's kit has little under 3,000 pieces.

D&D themed Collectible Minifigure Series

Years have passed since the model was first submitted. Thus, in the process of transforming a fan-made build into a real set, a lot has changed since then. In addition to the primary LEGO Ideas set, the partnership will also extend to a Dungeons & Dragons-themed Collectible Minifigure Series. The list, which will feature 12 different characters from the role-playing game, will make its debut later this fall. That includes bars, druids, Tieflings, and even the Mindflayer.

