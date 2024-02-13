Lufthansa passenger dies mid-air after coughing up 'liters of blood' from mouth and nose; DEETS inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

A 63-year-old man tragically died during a Lufthansa flight from Bangkok to Munich due to a medical emergency in the air. The distressing event happened on flight LH773 on Thursday, February 8, prompting a return to Bangkok after about 90 minutes in the air, as per Sky News.

Eyewitness account reveals grim details

Eyewitnesses onboard, including Karin Missfelder, described the harrowing scene. Missfelder, a nursing specialist at the University Hospital in Zurich, described the passenger's deteriorating condition as follows: "He had cold sweats, was breathing much too quickly, and was already apathetic." She said that the man's wife mentioned how they had rushed to the plane and that his discomfort was due to their hurried boarding.

Despite efforts by the crew and a doctor on board to help the ailing passenger, the situation quickly escalated. Missfelder said the man coughed up "liters of blood" from his mouth and nose, causing panic among passengers. Despite the man's worsening condition, the flight took off, but his health continued to deteriorate, prompting resuscitation attempts by flight attendants.

Tragic outcome and Lufthansa response

Unfortunately, despite all efforts, the passenger could not be revived. The decision was made to return the aircraft to Bangkok, where it arrived safely. According to a Lufthansa spokesperson, "Although immediate and comprehensive first aid measures were taken by the crew and a doctor on board, the passenger died during the flight." The airline expressed its condolences to the deceased's family and apologized for the inconvenience caused to other passengers on the flight.

Advertisement

Martin Missfelder, the husband of eyewitness Karin Missfelder, described the chaotic aftermath of the incident. He expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of support and assistance provided to traumatized passengers, saying, "Nobody looked after us; we waited two hours. There was no care team there, nobody." The lack of immediate assistance exacerbated the distress felt by passengers watching the tragic event unfold.

The untimely death of a passenger on Lufthansa flight LH773 serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictable nature of medical emergencies, even in the air. Eyewitness accounts provide a glimpse into the chaos and desperation during the flight, highlighting the valiant efforts of passengers and crew to assist the afflicted individual. As investigations into the incident continue, Lufthansa has offered support to the bereaved family and reassuring words to passengers affected by the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Who is Joel Osteen? Shooting at US pastor's Lakewood megachurch leaves two injured