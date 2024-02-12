Who is Joel Osteen? Shooting at US pastor's Lakewood megachurch leaves two injured

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a shooting at the Lakewood church.

Joel Osteen, a well-known figure in American evangelicalism, is the pastor of Lakewood Church, one of America's largest megachurches. Lakewood Church, located in Houston, Texas, was founded by Osteen's father in the 1950s and since then has grown to accommodate nearly 45,000 worshippers per week. Osteen's ministry is global, with his services broadcast to audiences in over 100 countries as per the Washington Post.

Shooting at US pastor's Lakewood megachurch

On Sunday afternoon, a woman armed with a long gun entered Lakewood Church and opened fire, causing tragedy. The incident occurred just before 2 p.m., during a transition between English and Spanish services, and two people were injured. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner provided details, stating that off-duty officers confronted the armed woman, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. The shooting killed the woman and critically injured a 5-year-old boy.

Witnesses described moments of panic as the shots echoed throughout the cavernous church, prompting worshippers to look for refuge behind pillars and closets. While initial reports suggested a possible second shooter, law enforcement stated that the situation involved just one suspect.

The woman, described as wearing a trench coat and carrying a backpack, also hinted at the presence of an explosive bomb, prompting an extensive search of the building and her vehicle. Despite the absence of explosives, the incident caused chaos and fear in the church and surrounding community.

Advertisement

Response and investigation

Houston Mayor John Whitmire praised local law enforcement agencies' quick and coordinated response. An investigation into the shooting is underway, and both off-duty officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending further review. While the motives remain unknown, authorities continue to gather information about the incident.

Joel Osteen, visibly shaken by the events, addressed the media, expressing shock at the tragedy and reassuring the community that faith would guide them through it. Despite the controversy surrounding Osteen's teachings in some Christian circles, his ministry draws followers looking for inspiration and encouragement. Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed his condolences to those affected and pledged continued support for the Lakewood Church community.

ALSO READ: Who was Herbert Wigwe? CEO of Access Bank among 6 killed in deadly Southern California helicopter crash