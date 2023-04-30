NBC Dateline: Who is Sarah Hartsfield, Texas woman accused of killing husband and where is she now?

NBC's 'Dateline' never fails to astound us with its in-depth investigative abilities. Last week, the show looked into the bizarre case of Nicholas Rossi, aka Arthur Knight. This week, an old case has captured the public's attention beyond national lines, terrifying individuals.

Sarah Hartsfield's case opened again?

Sarah Hartsfield, who has been accused of murdering her husband in this case, Sarah killed David Bragg in 2018, but police concluded that she acted in self-defense and that the homicide was justified. When she was charged with the murder of her husband, Joseph Hartsfield, authorities said they had reopened the investigation into David Bragg's death in 2018.

Sarah Hartsfield's family and friends will be interviewed on her journey.

Many members of Sarah Hartsfield's family and former friends will appear in the episode. An NBC Dateline reporter will interview them and journey from Baytown, Texas, to Douglas County, Minnesota. The episode will run on NBC exclusively on April 28 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT. Keep an eye out!

Who was Sarah's first husband, with whom she has been linked?

Sarah Hartsfield and her first husband met while they were both adolescents. They both grew up in Missouri and met there. The couple were dubbed "high school sweethearts" and married at a young age.

Sarah Hartsfield's first husband shared shocking information about her behaviour.

Titus Knoernschild was Sarah's first husband, and he escaped death by chance. He recently appeared on Zoom and discussed his experiences marrying Sarah and his response to the news of her incarceration. He described himself as "shocked and relieved."

"I'm simply sorry another person has to die," she says.

Titus, aka Sarah’s first husband, revealed her behaviour, which was not normal.

Titus Knoernschild spoke to ABC13 about Sarah's imprisonment and revealed some personal information about their marriage and lives together. "I'm glad she's finally been exposed for who she is," Knoernschild said over Zoom from his home in North Texas. "I'm just sorry that another person had to die to get her caught." "It was rocky," Knoernschild recounted of his marriage to Sarah and how marrying so young had played out for him.

Titus then explained how he was divorced at the tender age of 20 and how horrible it became at the end. "She's just making it clear that I shouldn't leave her," he explained. "She was going to abandon me. And then, when things became worse, she warned me", "Don't be surprised if I don't make it through this".

Sarah, who married three times by cheating on another, Reports:

Then, as Knoernschild dug deeper into Sarah's past, he discovered that she had an affair with his best friend, who later turned out to be her second husband. Later, Sarah left the second husband and started dating another man, who later wed the third. All three of Sarah's husbands served in the military.

When will the series air, and where is it available to watch?

The new "Dateline" programme will premiere on NBC on April 28 at 9 p.m.

