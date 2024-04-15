Power outage hits over 13,000 customers across Hawaii Kai to Waimanalo; Details inside

On Sunday afternoon, Hawaii Kai experienced a significant power outage that extended to Waimanalo, leaving more than 13,000 customers without power. Here's what you need to know.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  01:43 PM IST |  739
(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia commons)
Key Highlight
  • Over 13,000 customers affected by a power outage spanning Hawaii Kai to Waimanalo
  • Damage to main transmission lines across the Koolau mountains identified as the root cause

On Sunday afternoon, a power outage struck Hawaii Kai and the surrounding areas, leaving more than 13,000 customers without power, as per Hawaii News Now. According to the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) outage map, the outage began around 2:06 p.m. and affected a wide range of neighborhoods, including Aina Haina, Hahaione, Hawaii Loa Ridge, Kalama Valley, Kamiloiki, Koko Head, Koko Marina, Niu Valley, Portlock, Wailupe, and Waimanalo. 

Cause of power outage under investigation

HECO officials stated that the cause of the outage is currently being investigated. As of Sunday afternoon, restoration efforts were underway, with an estimated completion time of 8:30 p.m. However, adverse weather conditions posed challenges to the restoration process.

The outage impacted a wide range of services and facilities in the affected areas. For example, the Hawaii Kai Costco location lost power, which disrupted operations. Additionally, the Department of Health issued a public advisory urging residents to avoid the waters in front of the East Honolulu Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The advisory was issued in response to the release of partially treated sewage caused by a power outage. Officials advised the public not to enter affected waters until the advisory was lifted.


Technical details and restoration efforts

HECO later provided technical details about the cause of the outage. According to HECO officials, the outage was caused by damage to one of the main transmission lines that carry power through the Koolau mountains.

Approximately 4,000 feet of a 46-kilovolt line fell onto the second transmission line, putting both lines out of service. The difficult terrain and poor weather conditions hampered restoration efforts. The location of the transmission lines made it difficult for HECO crews to access the affected area. Despite the rain and darkness, crews worked hard to restore service as quickly as possible.


Ongoing restoration challenges

HECO spokesperson Darren Pai urged the crew to prioritize safety while restoring the service. Crews attempted to separate the two damaged lines using creative techniques, including the use of a weighted rope.

However, if these efforts were unsuccessful, repairs would have to wait until daylight, pushing service restoration back until later Monday. Pai urged affected customers to prepare for the possibility of an overnight outage.

Know more about Hawaii Kai:

How is the weather in Hawaii Kai?
Hawaii Kai enjoys a tropical climate with warm temperatures year-round. Average highs range from the mid-70s to low 80s Fahrenheit (around 24-28 degrees Celsius), while lows typically stay in the 60s Fahrenheit (around 15-20 degrees Celsius).
How do I get to Hawaii Kai?
Hawaii Kai is accessible by car via Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72), which runs along the southeastern coast of Oahu.
Latest Articles