Police in California claim that a porch thief is responsible for the bride's loss of her wedding gown. A $2,000 wedding dress was reportedly one of the "multiple packages" that the Redwood City Police Department posted on Facebook and claimed to have stolen from a resident's doorstep.

Authorities said in a release, “Thief steals wedding dress and ruins wedding plans! Can you ID?” According to police, the incident happened at a house on Adams Street on April 11 between 8:24 and 8:46 p.m. local time. Police released a video of the suspected thief in action but did not reveal what else might have been in the other parcels they took.

Porch thief caught on camera

A man wearing all-black clothing, a gray scarf, a black hat, and white shoes was seen approaching the porch without hesitation in the footage. He then bent down and had a look at a white envelope before turning to leave. When he retrieved the parcel, it seemed like he was holding another smaller brown package box in his palm along with some other mail.

Furthermore, authorities posted a second photo of the suspected offender on Facebook. It was taken from the porch of a different house, and it features the man with his Puma jacket zip-topped and a black glove on his left hand. Some users reacted to the post stating that the behavior was extremely inconsiderate. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Authorities said they are searching for the man and are requesting assistance from the public in identifying him based on the image and video they posted. Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the department line at 650-780-7100.

ALSO READ: The Kyle Family's Journey As Told By 'American Sniper' Chris Kyle's Children; Here's All You Need To Know