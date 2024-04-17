The Kyle Family's Journey As Told By 'American Sniper' Chris Kyle's Children; Here's All You Need To Know

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to death.

Colton and McKenna Kyle are frequently approached by strangers who recognize them as the children of Chris Kyle, a revered Navy SEAL nicknamed ‘The Legend’ for the heroic acts he performed during his military career in battle.

Chris’s influence goes beyond his martial exploits, touching individuals across the globe thanks to ‘American Sniper,’ his memoir later made into a movie.

A father remembered

Chris Kyle’s legacy is woven from threads of bravery and selflessness. People who never even knew him report on how his story influenced their lives.

Colton is often told that he looks like his dad, an expert marksman, while McKenna holds dear moments when she holds her father’s hand. But their world fell apart in 2013 when Chris, along with friends, tragically died.

Navigating loss and embracing heritage

Nevertheless, Colton and Mckenna have taken an oath not to let their father be forgotten by anyone again. To begin with, Colton has become the new steward of the American sniper brand as he embodies all that his dad believed in—duty, sacrifice, and patriotism. With this brand also comes helping out active soldiers while donating to the Taya & Chris Kyle Foundation.

Nevertheless, Colton and Mckenna have taken an oath not to let their father be forgotten by anyone again. To begin with, Colton has become the new steward of the American sniper brand as he embodies all that his dad believed in—duty, sacrifice, and patriotism. With this brand also comes helping out active soldiers while donating to the Taya & Chris Kyle Foundation.

Carrying forward

Meanwhile, Mckenna ponders other ways to keep her dad’s heritage while studying psychology at university so she can later provide help as a counselor at the foundation for military families there.

Also, volunteering with law enforcement agencies enables the community to see what her dad spent most of his days admiring: bridging the gap between public servants and citizens.

Colton and McKenna embody resilience and determination in their journey of loss and remembrance. Thus, they ensure that Chris Kyle’s memory lives on as an inspiration for future generations, a hopeful light to guide them in the future.

