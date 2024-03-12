A University of Missouri student was kicked out of a pub on Friday night, and police in Nashville, Tennessee, are now searching for him. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reports that 22-year-old Riley Strain was last seen by friends on Friday night at Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Luke Bryan's restaurant and bar on Broadway.

Riley Strain went missing after getting kicked out of the pub

The St. Louis Post Dispatch said that the Delta Chi fraternity member, who studies at the University of Missouri, had accompanied the group to Tennessee for their yearly spring formal. According to Christopher Whiteid, his stepfather, Strain called his fraternity brothers after leaving the pub and stated he was heading back to their hotel, as reported by the Post Dispatch.

Tennese police trying to trace Strain via phone and CCTV footage

Nevertheless, calls to Strain's phone went straight to voicemail, and friends were unable to locate him via Snapchat. On Saturday, a fraternity member informed authorities that Strain was missing and that he had made efforts to get in touch with his friend. According to his relatives, Less than a mile from the bar, between Gay Street and James Robertson Parkway, was where Strain's last known location on his smartphone.

Advertisement

Since then, police have tried to ping Strain's phone. Police have also reportedly searched nearby jails and hospitals for Strain. The phone has either been turned off or is dead, according to the police, since the ping at 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

The police informed Strain's parents that they were looking through the local security footage. Strain might have made a mistake in his turn to return to the hotel, according to surveillance footage. The mother also revealed to WKRN-TV that although she speaks with her son daily, she hasn't heard from Strain since she spoke with him just before he disappeared.

University of Missouri's statement

In a statement made on Monday, University of Missouri representatives stated that they had been 'in touch' with the family and authorities in Nashville who are working to find Strain. Christian Basi, the University of Missouri's director of communications, stated on Monday afternoon that Riley and his fraternity brothers attended the event which was not affiliated with the university.

Officials at Mizzou have been in contact with the Nashville police and Strain's family, and the institution is now providing counseling facilities on campus.

ALSO READ: Manoa Murder-Suicide Case: Five People, Including Three Children Found Dead In A Residence