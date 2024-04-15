Salman Rushdie Is Ready To Share His Memoir Of Survival In Knife; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Salman Rushdie's memoir Knife recounts his survival after the harrowing attack he faced before. Amid controversy, this memoir will work in championing free speech.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  05:24 PM IST |  656
Salman Rushdie is set to release his memoir (PC: Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Rushdie's memoir, Knife, talks about his survival after a near-fatal attack in 2022
  • The memoir offers an intimate portrayal of Rushdie's life marked by controversy

Salman Rushdie, a British-American author has started preparing for the release of his memoir Knife which is a touching narrative about the violent ordeal he went through and how he healed. Rushdie’s memoir will be released next week and it promises to be a personal journey of resilience in the face of hardship.

The assault and its consequences

Rushdie barely survived an almost fatal attack in New York in 2022 while participating in a public gathering. A man with a knife jumped onto the stage causing Rushdie to sustain severe injuries including blindness in one eye. The assault was a grim reminder that his life had been under constant threat since he published The Satanic Verses.

In CBS’s ‘60 Minutes’, Salman Rushdie provided some words from one of his surgeons which notes, “You were really, really unlucky at first, then you were really lucky”. Nevertheless, despite what happened to him during this occasion, we can still witness the strength that persists as he looks back on it.

A life full of controversy

He was born in Mumbai but moved to England when he was young, gaining fame with Midnight’s Children as an author. Nonetheless, it was the publication of The Satanic Verses that turned him into an international figure causing uproar and death threats emanating from religious fanatics.

For many years now, Rushdie has had to live beyond danger lines with police always guarding him and regularly shifting houses. Releasing such a book (The Satanic Verses) is seen as a significant point along his way as readers are given glimpses into the existence of someone who refused to keep mum.

Advocate for free speech

Through all these experiences including tragic happenings like the Charlie Hebdo shooting incident (2015), Rushdie has become known for fighting for free speech passionately which he believes should remain unfettered by fear of vengeance.

Yet nothing could crush Salman’s spirit which remained unbreakable even after all those hardships. He is about to tell his story to the world with Knife serving as an epitome of bravery and strength in adverse situations.

FAQs

What prompted Rushdie's memoir?
The memoir, Knife, chronicles Rushdie's survival after a 2022 attack and his journey to recovery, offering insights into his life.
What themes does Rushdie's memoir explore?
Rushdie's memoir delves into resilience in the face of adversity, the impact of controversy on his life, and his unwavering advocacy for free speech.
Latest Articles