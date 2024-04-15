Sir Salman Rushdie discussed the knife attack that nearly took his life in 2022 before the release of a new book detailing the events that followed. In his latest book, Sir Salman Rushdie says that he 'had no explanation' for how he survived a vicious stabbing and that it "felt like a miracle."

Sir Salman Rushdie recalls

According to BBC, Rushdie recalled the event by saying that his eye was left hanging down his face "like a soft-boiled egg" and that losing the eye "upsets him every day". He said, "I remember thinking I was dying. Fortunately, I was wrong."

Rushdie was getting ready to deliver a lecture when he was attacked in August 2022 at an educational facility in the state of New York. He described how the attacker came sprinting up the stairs and stabbed him twelve times in a 27-second attack, including in the neck and abdomen.

According to Sir Salman, he collapsed to the ground and there was too much blood all over him. He was flown to a hospital, where he spent six weeks getting better. In addition to injuring his hands and liver, the attack also severed Sir Salman's right eye's nerves.

The 76-year-old British-American writer, of Indian descent, is among the most significant writers of our day. Throughout the world, the incident dominated news headlines. After The Satanic Verses was published in 1988 and threats on his life were made, Sir Salman previously spent some years in hiding.

Who is Salman Rushdie?

Early life

During the British Raj, on June 19, 1947, Rushdie was born in Bombay, India, into a Muslim family from Kashmir. Rushdie was born and raised in Bombay and attended the Cathedral and John Connon School in Fort in South Bombay before relocating to England in 1954 to attend Rugby School in Rugby, Warwickshire. After that, he studied at King's College in Cambridge, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in history.

Career

The public and literary critics mostly ignored Rushdie's debut work, the science fiction story Grimus (1975). With Midnight's Children (1981), his following book, he became widely recognized. In addition to the Booker Prize in 1981, the work was named Best of the Bookers and Booker of Bookers in 1993 and 2008.

Controversial book

Following the publication of his fourth book, The Satanic Verses (1988), Rushdie faced several threats and attempts to have him killed, including a fatwa issued by Iran's supreme leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, demanding his death. Extremists have used the book as inspiration for several murders and bombings, which has sparked a discussion about censorship and violence driven by religion.

ALSO READ: 'They just want attention': Sarah Sherman reveals why she took sly dig to TikToker who said SNL has no 'hot' comedians