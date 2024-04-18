Storm makes Dubai sky green; don’t miss this VIRAL video

Dubai recently experienced an extraordinary weather event that astounded residents and onlookers alike. On April 16, as heavy rainfall hit the desert city, something remarkable happened: the sky turned green. A viral video circulating on social media captured this surreal moment, eliciting curiosity and concern from viewers all over the world.

Viral video amazes netizens

The torrential rain that hit Dubai on April 16 was the city's heaviest downpour in 75 years. The sudden deluge turned streets into waterlogged mazes, halting traffic, forcing flight cancellations, and closing schools. Residents were navigating an unexpected aquatic landscape as the city dealt with what authorities described as a "historic weather event."

Among the countless visuals flooding social media platforms, one video stood out as the sky over Dubai painted in a surreal shade of green. A user shared it with the caption, "Sky turns green In Dubai! Actual footage from the storm in #Dubai today," the 23-second video quickly gained attraction. Within a day, it received over 1.4 lakh views and nearly 700 likes, capturing the attention of audiences all over the world.

Understanding the phenomenon

While the sight of a green sky may appear ominous, meteorological experts provide insight into the phenomenon. According to officials at the National Weather Service office in Hastings, Nebraska, the green color is caused by light scattering from ice droplets within storm clouds.

"Water/ice particles in storm clouds with substantial depth and water content will primarily scatter blue light," the officials explained. When reddish light from the atmosphere illuminates these blue droplets, they turn green, creating the striking image seen during the Dubai storm. “When the reddish light scattered by the atmosphere illuminates the blue water/ice droplets in the cloud, they will appear to glow green,” they added.

Despite the breathtaking beauty of the green sky, experts assure that there is no known link between this phenomenon and tornado production. The officials at the National Weather Service office in Hastings said, "There is no known correlation between a blue-green sky and tornado production."

Nonetheless, the viral video shows nature's power and unpredictability, captivating audiences around the world and prompting a better understanding of atmospheric phenomena.

