The United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed severe rain on Tuesday, which caused significant flooding throughout the desert nation and disrupted air traffic. Dubai, which typically suffers from a dry atmosphere and searing temperatures, was thrown into turmoil. According to a statement released by Dubai International Airport on Tuesday, planes scheduled to arrive were diverted until the weather improves.

Not only did the unexpected flood stop the busy city in its tracks, but it also sparked worries about the increasingly obvious effects of climate change on extreme weather occurrences in the area. Due to risky flying conditions caused by heavy rain, Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world for international travel, had to divert many arriving flights on Tuesday.

Arrivals at the airport, which usually receives over 100 flights each evening, were suspended for a rare period and then gradually resumed twenty-five minutes later. Though departure flights resumed in the evening, there were still delays and cancellations in flight operations.



Videos of partially submerged cars in the airport parking lot and planes taxiing on wet runways went viral on social media. The airport's access roads were also submerged. The city's main infrastructure, including popular retail malls like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, was submerged under ankle-deep water, and at least one Dubai Metro station was affected. Roads collapsed, neighborhoods flooded, and complaints of leakage from windows, doors, and roofs in different homes surfaced.

The storm's effects were felt not just in Dubai but throughout the United Arab Emirates and neighboring Bahrain, where comparable sights of flooding and turmoil were witnessed. Schools in the United Arab Emirates were closed, according to news agency AFP, and more storms, including hail, are predicted for today, which is why officials extended the remote working policy for government employees.

Flooding is more likely as a result of global warming, as both Oman and the United Arab Emirates, which hosted the COP28 UN climate summit the year before, have already cautioned.

