Walmart is still searching for the ideal checkout system. Now that self-checkout kiosks are being completely eliminated from some locations, they were formerly the only choice in some and used in hybrid methods in others. Greensville, South Carolina's Walmart store at 6134 White Horse Road is one of the locations that is going back to the old cashier system.

The self-checkout kiosks will be taken down on Sunday night, and the cashiers will resume their duties. In Missouri, a Walmart is returning employees to operate the register in place of self-checkout kiosks. A Walmart store in the St. Louis suburb of Shrewsbury has started switching its self-checkout lanes to regular checkout lanes.

Walmart’s decision to eliminate the self-checkout kiosks

Briand Little, a Walmart spokesperson, commented on this change saying, "The decision was based on several factors, including feedback from associates and customers, shopping patterns, and business needs in this area. We believe the change will improve the in-store shopping experience and give our associates the chance to provide more personalized and efficient service."

As of right now, no corporate direction has been released mandating the elimination of self-checkout lines at Walmart locations across the country. However, Walmart has said that store managers are welcome to test out different checkout systems. Having said that, an upsurge of complaints followed the introduction of self-checkout kiosks, which were hailed as a positive move for shopping chains (not just Walmart), pushing them to reconsider their choice to do away with cashiers.

The decision to go back to the previous method was greatly influenced by the dissatisfied customers, the rise in shoplifting even with coworkers stationed close to the kiosks, and the upgraded security measures.

Target and Dollar General also eliminate the self-checkout policy

An increasing number of companies nationwide are limiting the number of self-checkout lines in their stores, including Target and Dollar General. According to BI's information earlier this year, certain Walmart locations were restricting self-checkout lines to customers who utilized the Walmart+ or Spark delivery applications.

Target implemented a measure capping the number of items in self-service lanes to ten or less. The firm claimed that this change allowed for twice as quick checkout times as before the limits were in place. A few retailers also started to restrict the duration that self-checkout lanes might be used.

