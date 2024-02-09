Why did Snoop Dog And Master P Sue Walmart And Post? Here's All You Need To Know About The Case

The Underdoggs actor and one of the most controversial rappers, Snoop Dogg is back in the news! From speculating on leaving smoking to his comments on various matters, the rapper is always in the news. However, as Snoop Cereal plans to hit the market-alleged foul play has taken the 52-year-old’s cereal off shelves. As a suit is being filed against Walmart, Dogg and his partner Master P open up about the matter in detail. What is it all about? Find details inside.

What is the suit all about?

ALSO READ: Does Snoop Dogg 'Love And Respect' Donald Trump Now? Rapper Reveals

Snoop Cereal, is Snoop Dogg’s flagship product that is not being put to shelves. Master P and Snoop Dogg are alleging that these companies have "collaborated to prevent" the Snoop Cereal "from reaching consumers." For the same reasons the duo is filing a suit against Walmart and Post Foods. The complaint was filed earlier this week on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 where the complaint alleged that Post "had no intention of treating" the cereal as an equal to other brands. Walmart stored these cereal boxes for months and never made it available to the people at the right time, the allegation goes on. Calvin Broadus or Snoop Dogg and Percy Miller or Master P are being represented by Civil rights attorney-Ben Crump.

Advertisement

What did Ben Crump say in the press release?

Ben Crump gave a press release shedding more light on the case. He said, “This case shines a light on the steep challenges faced by minority-owned businesses in securing fair opportunities in the marketplace.” He also added, “The actions by Post Foods and Walmart demonstrate cynical disregard and exploitation of minority entrepreneurs in the business world. If this is how celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Master P are treated by corporate America, just imagine how lesser known Black entrepreneurs and small business owners are treated by powerful corporations.”

People got a statement from Walmart representatives on Feb 8, 2024-Thursday stating that the company "values our relationships with our suppliers, and we have a strong history of supporting entrepreneurs." The spokesperson also added, "Many factors affect the sales of any given product, including consumer demand, seasonality, and price to name a few," and also confirmed that "We will respond as appropriate with the Court once we are served with the complaint."

Post also got in touch with People to state that their company "was excited to partner with Broadus Foods and we made substantial investments in the business" and that it was "equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations." The lawsuit states that Snoop Cereal is an affordable option for all. It includes two brands-Snoop Cereal and Momma Snoop.

As more details come about in this extensive legal suit, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Did Snoop Dogg Ruin Relationship With Michael Jackson By Blowing Weed At Him? Here's What The Rapper Revealed