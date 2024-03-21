What happened to Timothy Kildee? Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee's brother passes away at 57

Timothy, 57, is said to have been shot in his Vienna Township, Michigan, home by his 27-year-old son. Police are presently holding the unidentified suspect. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton stated during the press conference that he could face charges including “a count of open murder, a count of carjacking, a charge of armed robbery, a charge of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, and likely a motor vehicle infraction for the crash.”

Kidlee's brother was allegedly murdered

Swanson informed Congressman Dan Kildee, 65, of the incident, and he is currently on his way back to Michigan from Washington, D.C. “Our family is devastated and in mourning. The loss of a cherished brother and family member, particularly in the wake of such a horrific catastrophe, is beyond words. In a statement on X, the previous Twitter platform, the Democratic legislator expressed gratitude to the community for respecting her family’s privacy during this extremely trying period.”

At about 2:50 a.m., the police were called to the 3500 block of Columbine Street in Burton, Michigan, about a domestic dispute. Swanson claimed that during the verbal altercation, “a gun was presented.” Following the altercation, Timothy’s son “went on foot” from the residence and got in touch with his mother, Timothy’s ex-wife. “Anytime between then and a little after five this morning. Swanson stated, “That mother scooped him up and was taking him back to his dad’s residence.”

Advertisement

Timothy, 27, “jumped out of the moving vehicle” on their way to his Vienna Township residence. After that, the parents left to look for their son. The second son, sleeping at Timothy’s residence, informed the authorities when the father returned to the house by himself later. “The family member on the other side of the basement heard a confrontation,” Swanson said. “And the suspect said something like, ‘Give me your wallet and your keys.’” After the event, the suspect was discovered to be carrying the wallet and keys.

The victim’s other son subsequently reported to the police that he heard a gunshot, which Swanson said is thought to have been the fatal shot. The victim’s automobile was allegedly taken by the 27-year-old suspect, who then quickly left the scene. The suspect hit another automobile eight minutes after the shooting. The suspect was taken to the hospital after suffering severe injuries, where he is still under police observation. The other two occupants of the other car are “doing well” and only had “minor injuries.” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said no charges have been brought, while Swanson stated that an inquiry is still underway. The 27-year-old may have abused drugs, and testing results will verify this suspicion, according to Leyton.

Who is Daniel Kildee?

Born on August 11, 1958, Daniel Timothy Kildee is an American politician who has represented Michigan’s 8th congressional district (formerly the 5th congressional district until 2023) in the United States Congress since 2013. It is the Democratic Party that he belongs to. Kildee served as a local elected politician from 1977 to 2009.

He succeeded his uncle Dale Kildee as the U.S. representative for Michigan’s Fifth District on November 6, 2012. On November 16, 2023, he declared that he would not run for office again in 2024. Michigan’s Flint is where Kildee was born. He went to Central Michigan University and Flint Northern High School. He completed his studies at CMU in 2008 and received a B.S. in community development administration.

Kildee was elected to the Flint Board of Education in 1977 at 18, making him one of the youngest elected officials in the country. Kildee was chosen to join the Genesee County Board of Commissioners in 1984. He spent twelve years on the board, five of those years as chair. Kildee campaigned for Flint mayor in 1991. In the nonpartisan primary on August 6, he was one of four contenders running against Mayor Matthew Collier, the current leader. With 24% of the vote, Woodrow Stanley, a city councilman, came in first. Collier received 23% of the vote, suitable for a November election spot. Kildee, with 18%, came in third. Kildee was chosen to serve as Genesee County Treasurer in 1996.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Was Byron Janis? Know More About The Classical Pianist As He Passes Away At 95