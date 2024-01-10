Why is MatPat leaving Game Theory? YouTuber reveals reason as he announces retirement after 13 years

In a recent announcement, American YouTuber Matthew Patrick Robert aka Mat Pat stated that he would be retiring The Game Theorists YouTube channel in a few months.

MatPat is a highly regarded creative talent who is most known for his renowned YouTube channel The Game Theorists, where he posts videos on the mysteries that lie within video games.

In a recent video titled Goodbye Internet, MatPat said that he will be handing off the channels to someone else and that March 9 will be his last day as the presenter of his YouTube channel.

Why is MatPat leaving Game Theory?

In his most recent YouTube video, MatPat broke the news and openly discussed why he was leaving his career. MatPat said, “We knew that honestly, we didn’t want to do this forever. As much as I love you and I love overthinking things, and I love theorizing, I don’t love late nights. I don’t love that Steph and I have been working first for over a decade.”

In the end, MatPat claims that his demanding work schedule on YouTube has prevented him from spending quality time with his family and that the past 10 years have changed his life significantly. The Theory channels will post nine additional hypotheses over the following ten weeks, followed by a final video that the YouTuber dubbed MatPat's Final Theory.

MatPat also disclosed that while he will continue to work on the project in creative and directorial capacities, the Theory channels would be transferred to important team members during his absence.

Although it appears like MatPat isn't giving up on The Game Theorists or any of his other channels entirely, he will no longer serve as the company's face. This is a significant change that has fans feeling both unhappy and optimistic about the brand's future.

About MatPat

In 2011, MatPat started his Game Theory series with his wife Stephanie. His fast-paced, heavily edited films delving into game lore continue to be one of the most well-known and enduring projects on the site. They have also given rise to several related channels with a combined subscriber count of over 40 million.

Outside of the platform, Patrick and his spouse, Stephanie, who serves as COO, have emerged as some of the most notable and captivating creative personalities on YouTube. Patrick nevertheless intends to continue working on the backend of the company's content creation and even make appearances on its other channels.

