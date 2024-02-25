What is South Bombay Croissant Pav Bhaji? Netizens react to food vlogger’s viral video

South Bombay Croissant Pav Bhaji is a new contender in the fast-paced world of Indian street food, where flavors collide and aromas enchant. This unusual fusion dish sparked a flurry of reactions after a food vlogger posted a video of himself savoring it at a Delhi mall.

Unveiling the unusual combo

In the now-viral video, the food vlogger breaks from tradition by serving the iconic Bombay-style bhaji with croissant buns. The video shows him delicately breaking the flaky croissant bun in half, generously topping it with bhaji, and finishing with a sprinkle of chopped onions and dry garlic. A final squeeze of lemon juice completes the dish, transforming it into what he calls "a flavor bomb."

According to the vlogger's caption, this unique dish costs 585 Indian rupees and can be found at a restaurant in DLF Avenue Saket, New Delhi. The Instagram video showcasing this culinary adventure has received an astounding 546K views, sparking a heated debate among food enthusiasts.

Reactions to the video

The video's comments section reflects the viewers' divided opinions. While some praised the innovative pairing as a stroke of genius, others expressed skepticism. One Mumbai commenter took personal offense at the change from traditional pav bhaji writing, "As someone from Mumbai, I'm personally offended!" While another questioned the authenticity of the label "South Bombay pav bhaji."

Some also described it as a "gourmet" or "crossover" version of the popular street food, "Bro this is not Pav bhaji .. it's Crossover bhaji." "Dude that's a gourmet pav bhaji."

Advertisement

During the debate, voices supporting this culinary experiment and innovation emerged. Supporters of the croissant pav bhaji claimed that it provides a unique blend of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors, elevating the dining experience to new heights, "This would taste nice! A perfect balance of sweet, savoury, tangy, buttery indulgence. This isn't replacing pav bhaji. This is meant to be a cool take on it. And it clearly is!"

They promoted food diversity and celebrated the creativity that drives culinary evolution. One commenter aptly stated, "Authenticity is nice but overrated. Let people be innovative with food."

ALSO READ: Is Zomato outshining DoorDash? Homegrown food delivery platform surpasses US major