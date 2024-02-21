TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains reference to an individual's death.

On February 20, Ameen Sayani, a former radio personality most known for his program Binaca Geetmala, passed away. The popular radio host died away from a heart attack. Ameen Sayani became popular and widely recognized throughout the Indian Subcontinent after he broadcasted his hit-filled Binaca Geetmala program on Radio Ceylon.



The late radio host is still one of the most mimicked presenters, and many people still recall his use of the phrase "behno aur bhaiyo" to address the audience. Allow us to take you back in time to when he performed nationally and internationally, as well as the honors and distinctions he was bestowed with for his work.

Awards and recognitions

2009: Ameen Sayani received the prestigious Padma Shri the Government of India.

2006: Living Legend Award by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, with India Radio Forum.

2003: Kaan Hall of Fame Award by Radio Mirchi.

2000: Golden Abby by Advertising Club, Bombay for Outstanding Radio Campaign of the Century.

1993: Hall of Fame Award from Indian Academy of Advertising Film Art.

1992: Person of the Year Award by Limca Book of Records.

1991: Gold medal from the Indian Society of Advertisers.

Ameen Sayani's Work

Binaca Geetmala - It was aired for more than 42 years, starting in 1952 primarily on Radio Ceylon and then moving to Vividh Bharati.

S Kumars Ka Filmi Muwaddama and Filmi Mulaqaat was broadcast on Vividh Bharati and All India Radio (AIR) for more than seven years.

Saridon Ke Saathi: The program, which ran for over four years, was AIR's first sponsored program.

Bournvita Quiz Contest (English): Following the death of his brother Hamid Sayani in 1975, he assumed control of the program.

Shalimar Superlac Jodi: It ran for over seven years on television.

Mehekti Baatein, Chamaktay Sitaray, and Sitaron Ki Pasand are a few examples of Maratha Darbar shows.

Radio Ummul Quwain in the United Arab Emirates broadcast Geetamala Ki Yaadein.

Ye Bhi Changa Wo Bhi Khoob - It was aired on Radio Asia in UAE.

Hangamay - It was aired over radio stations in Toronto, Washington, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston.

Sangeet Paheli - It was played on Radio Truro in Swaziland.

ALSO READ: Who was Ameen Sayani? Veteran radio presenter and iconic voice behind Geetmala dies aged 91