TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains reference to an individual's death.

Ameen Sayani, a former radio host best known for his show, Binaca Geetmala, passed away on February 20. The renowned radio personality died of a heart attack. He was taken to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital right away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the hospital's doctors attempted to revive him, but they were unable to save him, and he was declared dead. Ameen was ill for a while, with high blood pressure and other age-related conditions. Also, he used a walker owing to his back problems. Sayani was an iconic figure and had a remarkable career. Let's take a look at his life and career!

Who was Ameen Sayani?

Early life

Born in 1932, Ameen Sayani was a popular Indian radio presenter. It was in his family that language and literature were valued highly. He would help his mother, Kulsum Sayani, with the biweekly publication of Rahber, a periodical started by Mahatma Gandhi.

Radio Career

Hamid Sayani, Ameen's brother, introduced him to All India Radio, Bombay. Ameen spent ten years participating in English programs. He became popular and widely recognized throughout the Indian Subcontinent after he broadcasted his hit-filled Binaca Geetmala program on Radio Ceylon. Even now, he remains one of the most imitated announcers. His style of addressing the audience as “Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon,” is still considered a melodic announcement.

Binaca Geetmala

Initially airing on Radio Ceylon for thirty minutes, his show Binaca Geetmala became a sensation in the 1950s. It changed names multiple times to Binaca Geetmala, Hit Parade, and Cibaca Geetmala without ever losing its identity and popularity. It shifted stations and was eventually aired on All India Radio's Vividh Bharti.

It ran from 1952 to 1994 and was revived in the early naughts. His enthralling voice and fascinating style won over listeners across the nation, winning them over to his point of view. He also popularized radio, which gained even more traction in the early 2000s when the dot-com bubble burst.

Legendary career

As a voice artist, he has hosted and compered more than 54,000 radio shows, setting a record. Furthermore, he holds a record in the Limca Book of Records for his voiceover work on around 19,000 jingles.

